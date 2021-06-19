It turns out Penticton residents are just barely willing to accept a long-term lease at Skaha Marina –done the right way.
In a referendum question attached to Saturday’s council byelection, voters expressed 50.3% support for the city entering offering the private sector a lease of up to 25 years to operate Skaha Marina. The actual vote count was 2,453 in favour and 2,416 opposed.
The mayor has said the result will be binding on council.
City officials have suggested a long-term lease is required to find a private-sector partner willing to share the costs of upgrading the marina.
The building itself was constructed in the 1960s and requires at least $400,000 worth of work, while docks leading to the 94 boat slips are in dire shape and need at least $700,000 in repairs.
Those estimates are included in the overall $3.8-million price tag attached to a planned upgrade of the entire east side of Skaha Lake Park. Other proposed work includes a new boathouse for paddlers and new children’s splash park.
The process of developing a vision for the east side of the park has differed greatly from one used by the last city council in 2016 to ink a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
One of the products of that dispute was a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan that recommended developing a separate plan for Skaha Lake Park.
In recent years, the marina has been leased to a local businessman Randy Gallagher, who has sub-leased part of the building for the Nautical Dog Café and launched a boat valet services to help boost revenue.