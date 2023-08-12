Being better prepared for emergencies, such as wildfires and floods, tops the to-do list of Kelowna-area politicians for the next three years.
The ‘strategic priorities’ outline areas in which Central Okanagan municipalities will devote considerable time and resources between 2023 and 2026.
‘’Our strategic priorities ensure we are investing taxpayer resources responsibly and wisely,’’ Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the regional district board and a Kelowna city councillor, said in a Wednesday release.
‘’As the fastest-growing census metropolitan area in Canada, the board is focused on striking a balance that uplifts both our urban and rural communities, that have unique needs,’’ he said.
For the Central Okanagan regional district, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland, the top five priorities are emergency preparedness, responding to environment and climate change, promoting health and wellness, improving transportation, and truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities, the release says.
Priorities for the sparsely settled unincorporated areas east of Kelowna and along Westside Road are similar, but include a focus on responding to the challenges of growth and development.