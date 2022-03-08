As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, the operator of Valley First Credit Union has committed $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
The fund will address immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.
In addition to this, First West Credit Union – which operates Valley First, Envision Financial, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial as local divisions – is temporarily waiving transfer fees for persons sending financial support to Ukraine.
“Canada is home to more than 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadian residents—these are our neighbours, family and friends— many of whom are impacted by these events and need our support right now,” said First West CEO Launi Skinner in a press release.
“As a member-owned financial cooperative, supporting our communities is at the core of who we are whether that means our town, our province or our global community, we will always be there to help during times of need.”
Canadians wishing to donate directly to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.