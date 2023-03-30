Fire prevention officers from across the three western provinces are due to gather in May in Penticton for their first in-person conference since 2019.
The main event is being hosted by The Fire Prevention Officers Association of BC at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, May 1-4. Pre-conference activities are set for April 29-30.
The association say it’s expecting upwards of 100 delegates, including not just fire prevention officers, but also consultants, building officials and insurance underwriters.