City council’s recent run of housing approvals came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night with the group turning down a proposed seven-unit townhouse development at 924 Fairview Rd. after hearing some candid comments from the project’s designer.
The unidentified developer proposed putting all seven units in a narrow, three-storey building to suit the long, narrow lot. Access was to have been off Fairview Road through a portion of the lake-to-lake bike route and the developer proposed a total of nine parking spots, one more than required under city regulations.
But the plan failed to win over council, which voted 5-1 to deny the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments.
“I do have significant concerns with the location and the access onto this property. For seven units to be using an access directly off of Fairview Road at that junction I don’t feel is optimum,” said Julius Bloomfield, who was the only member of council to comment on the proposal.
“I feel that it’s trying to do too much with a site that is compromised. If it had a back-lane access, I’d be of a different opinion completely.”
Prior to council’s vote, the group sat for a public hearing at which four people spoke over a period of 10 minutes. Their concerns revolved around accessibility, parking, traffic and energy efficiency.
Project designer Tony Giroux was candid in his response.
“You have to understand the role of developers in the world is to be profitable in their development. If a developer can’t be profitable, then he won’t develop. There’s a lot easier jobs and less stressful jobs than being a developer. And so we try to put forward projects that will be profitable and address as many of the social concerns as we can so it’s worth a developer doing the project. Housing is one of the key concerns we have,” said Giroux.
“For this developer on this lot, the only way to be profitable is to get seven family units on the property, and if he can’t get that then the property won’t be developed and we will all lose because seven families won’t have homes to live in in Penticton.”
The developer must wait six months before reapplying for the same project – a timeframe that extends past the next municipal election – or can change the plan and resubmit it immediately.
Two other public hearings were staged Tuesday night that resulted in the subject properties gaining council support. Those other projects are a 70-unit apartment building on the 600 block of Eckhardt Avenue and four units of cluster housing on Maple Street. Council also gave final approval to a 435-unit townhouse project at 435 Green Ave. W and a 22-unit mixed-use development on the 700 block of Westminster Ave. W.
And just last month, council signed off on the regulatory amendments required for a new 700-home subdivision on the North Wiltse Block.