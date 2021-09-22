Mounties seized guns from the home of an Oliver man accused of shooting a deer within town limits last weekend.
“Oliver RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officers Services are investigating the discharge of a firearm this past weekend on Morningstar Road where a deer had been shot,” said Oliver RCMP commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
“A male was taken into custody and was co-operative with police. Firearms were seized from a residence and the matter is continuing to be investigated.”
The 78-year-old suspect’s name has not been released pending his first court appearance on charges under the Wildlife Act. It’s illegal to hunt or shoot guns within town limits.