Gord Portman's goal of raising a minimum of $7,500 for a bench at Marina Way Park in memory of those who died in the opioid crisis became a reality Tuesday.
In less than two weeks, Portman raised $8,030 for the memorial bench.
He presented a certified cheque to Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki at the conclusion of Tuesday's regular meeting of city council.
As some verbal commitments have been made, any money exceeding the $7,500 goal will go towards additional landscaping near the bench.
It's hoped the bench will be in place in September. A brief ceremony will be held at that time.
Portman, who at last count knows 104 people who died from opioids, thanks all donors, media in the Okanagan and city hall staff for the support of this vision.
Any late donations can be made by contacting Coun. James Miller at 250-487-8882 or Portman at 250-486-0494. That money will be forwarded to the city. A list of donors is being updated regularly on Facebook at: miller4penticton.