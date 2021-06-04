Some students in Summerland will see their new school bus coming next week, but they might not hear it.
The full-sized 76-seater runs on an electric motor and is the first to be delivered to the Okanagan Skaha School District. And it’s quiet. Really quiet.
“The first time I was in it, I wondered, ‘Is this thing going? Is it running?’ It’s just very different,” said driver Marilyn Noel, who took members of the media and school officials for a spin Friday.
Noel, who has been driving school buses for approximately 30 years, said she’s still getting used to how the electric motor and regenerative braking system, which charges the vehicle’s batteries, feel on the road. Other than that, it’s business as usual.
“I was surprised at how much the inside was just like all the other buses,” said Noel, who puts the vehicle into gear with the push of a button.
The bus is one of 18 purchased this year by school districts across B.C. with assistance from provincial government programs, which covered approximately 90% of the cost of the $360,000 machines.
Five more electric buses, which cost about twice as much as diesel-powered versions, are on the road in the Central Okanagan and Vernon school districts.
The new bus is expected to save the Okanagan Skaha School District approximately $10,000 per year in fuel and maintenance costs and about 11 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to facilities manager Doug Gorcak.
And with a range of approximately 250 kilometres between charges, the bus should easily handle the longest route in Gorcak’s portfolio, which is a Penticton run that covers approximately 180 km per day.
It takes about six hours to fully charge the bus, which comes with an eight-year warranty on its batteries and is equipped for seatbelts if the safety devices become mandatory.
There is a small diesel motor on board the bus, but it’s just there to generate heat to keep students warm during the colder months.
Gorcak said the district is tentatively planning to purchase another electric bus next year if provincial funding is still available.
“This is the first step. We want to make sure this is successful and the bus is doing all the things that it should, but, yeah, if the ministry is going to fund it the way they did, we will continue going down the path of green buses,” said Gorcak.
“It’s good for kids, it’s good for drivers and it’s good for the environment.”
The district chose to deploy the new unit in Summerland because it still operates its own fleet there, while in Penticton it contracts the service to Berry & Smith Trucking.