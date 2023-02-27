Thrilling, scary and unbelievable are just a few of the words that have been used to describe the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, which is returning to the Penticton Peach Festival this summer.
Three of the top motocross riders in Canada will perform twice daily, from Aug. 9-11, on Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to Okanagan Lake Park.
Motocross spokesman Kris Garwasiuk said the riders love coming to Peachfest.
“It is one of the biggest festivals in B.C. and we draw huge crowds for the show,” he said.
The riders this year include Jeff Fehr from Vanderhoof, Jordan Gledhill from Winnipeg and Kelowna’s Chris Nolan. Fehr is recognized as the first Canadian to do a backflip and set a world backflip record with a jump of 33 metres.
Also jumping will be Garwasiuk’s nine-year-old son, Kruz. The proud father said Kruz has an all-new, great routine this year.
Joining the motocross riders will be the Havoc Pro Scooter Team. Some of the top scooter riders in North America will be performing.
The 76th annual Peach Festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13. There is no admission charge for the Canadian Tire Motocross, or the Peters Bros. Paving concert series. For further information, go to www.peachfest.com.