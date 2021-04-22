Two local governments are teaming up to explore the feasibility of building an enclosed composting facility at the Campbell Mountain Landfill that would handle organic waste from across the region.
City council on Tuesday voted unanimously to free up $30,000 for the study, the balance of which will be covered by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which operates the landfill and has already acquired property for such a facility.
“The city has been working closely with the RDOS to explore the possibility of constructing an in-vessel system that will address all organics streams, including food waste, yard waste, and wastewater biosolids,” Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, wrote in her report to council.
“The economies of scale of managing all of these products at one facility provide economic benefits for both parties, however, a number of details will need to be sorted out, including: capital cost apportionment and sizing of the facility; operating costs and impact to current user fees/reserves; potential curbside collection program changes; public education and enforcement impacts.”
The city’s $30,000 contribution isn’t in the 2020 budget, so it will be pulled surpluses.
While a regional compost facility would cost tens of millions of dollars, it’s expected to pay off by extending the life of local landfills by diverting organic waste, which makes up about 40% of what’s currently being dumped.
It would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions from decomposing organic waste that’s buried with regular trash and produce high-quality compost for agricultural use.