A proposed six-bay industrial building in Summerland has some of its potential neighbours a little nervous.
Renedian Motorcycle Tours has applied to the district to rezone the property at 8307 from commercial-residential to light industrial, matching the Official Community Plan designation for what’s dubbed the Logie Industrial Area.
Council at its meeting Monday gave unanimous preliminary approval to the rezoning bylaw and forwarded the matter to a June 26 public hearing.
Renedian intends to keep one of the bays for itself and rent out the other five to local businesses.
Letters from three neighbours attached to Monday’s agenda package all expressed concerns about the project and how it would negatively impact residents of the area.