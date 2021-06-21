A judge has ordered a cease-fire between Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton and its flagship tenant, The Bay.
Parent company HBC quit paying its $78,000-a-month rent in April 2020, claiming it had suffered massive losses as a result of the pandemic that were exacerbated by the shopping centre failing to take adequate measures to reassure customers it was safe to visit the mall.
The owners of Cherry Lane denied that, and in November 2020 tried to evict The Bay. Both parties subsequently filed lawsuits in B.C. Supreme Court.
While awaiting trial, the parties entered into a consent agreement in January 2021, under which The Bay committed to paying 50% of its rent – including arrears – and putting the other 50% in its lawyer’s trust account.
No trial date has been set, but a judge in Vancouver last week turned down Cherry Lane’s request for an injunction to evict The Bay immediately. However, that order is contingent upon HBC settling up with its landlord by turning over to Cherry Lane all of the funds in its lawyer’s trust account within seven days and paying full rent after that.
“Notwithstanding that HBC deliberately chose to not pay rent, I am satisfied that this is an appropriate case to grant relief from (eviction),” Justice Christopher Giaschi wrote in his June 17 decision.
“HBC has leased the premises since 1996, a period of almost 25 years. It undoubtedly has a substantial investment in the premises. Moreover, the evidence before me is that there are no other premises in the area where the HBC store can be located. Accordingly, if (eviction) is granted, HBC would not only lose its lease and its investment in the premises, but would not be able to relocate the store.
“In contrast, the loss suffered by Cherry Lane is not large. It has not suffered the loss of a full year’s rent, as it submits. Rather, it has been paid 50% of the rent and is fully secured for the remaining 50% of the rent. Cherry Lane’s loss is only the time value of delayed payments.”
Giaschi cited as another factor the pandemic and the “devastating economic losses” it inflicted on retailers, noting the court “must attempt to ameliorate the consequences of the pandemic, where it can do so with equity and fairness.”
As for HBC’s allegation that Cherry Lane failed to provide a “high-quality” shopping centre for its tenants and their customers, Giaschi noted both parties have hired experts to provide competing opinions that will be considered if, and when, the matter gets to trial.