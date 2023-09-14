There’s cause for optimism on a highway repair project that has snarled traffic between Penticton and Kelowna, but still no target date for a full reopening.
Highway 97 reopened to a single lane of alternating traffic on Monday night, two weeks after a rockslide covered all four lanes between Callan and North Beach roads. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
The slide was triggered by an unstable rock mass, which started to move above the west side of the highway.
Crews have since installed a lock-block retaining wall and begun building a berm in the two southbound lanes below to halt the slope’s movement and catch debris.
Once the berm is complete and the slope’s movement has stalled, the process of reopening a second northbound lane will begin.
“It’s probably another week to get the berm fully in,” said Transportation Ministry official Steve Sirret in an interview Wednesday. “Then we’ll have a few more days of monitoring to see how the slide responds… and that’s the point where we might be able to open two lanes of traffic.”
Sirret said the slope’s movement has slowed “substantially” to about one millimetre per day from as much as 20 mm following the Aug. 28 slide, “but the fact that it’s still moving is a problem.”
“The berm is definitely helping,” he added, “but obviously the berm can’t be a permanent thing because we’ve got it built in the two southbound lanes.”
Rather, once the berm is done, it will allow crews to build access roads to the top of the slope and attack the unstable rock mass from above.
“Until we get into that, it’s tough to say just how long we’ll be down to those two (northbound) lanes,” said Sirret.
“It certainly won’t be quick.”
The unstable rock face is in the same area between Callan and North Beach roads that gave crews trouble during a highway widening project in 2008 and required a three-week closure.