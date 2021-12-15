Long-time local radio host Dennis Walker, who left the Peach City in 2015 for a new
on-air gig in the Kootenays, was named Cranbrook Citizen of the Year on Wednesday.
“This is an exceptional award for an extraordinary citizen,” said Christine Hoechsmann, president of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, which gave out the honour.
“If you look at the list of past recipients it is a who’s who of what makes Cranbrook a great place to live, work and play and we are pleased to add Dennis’s name to the list.”
Walker spent 25 years in Penticton, where he gained a loyal following as a DJ at Giant FM, which went off the air in 2012. After that, Walker launched his own Internet radio station, SO Country, which did four-hour daily broadcasts out of the Adidas Sportsplex.
He recently penned his autobiography, "Little Red Radio: 40 Years Working in Small Radio" which is available from Amazon or at The Dragon's Den on Front Street in Penticton.