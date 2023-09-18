Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, left and Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson talk about the future of the Canucks organization at a kickoff breakfast for event sponsors and VIPs, Friday. The four-day Vancouver Young Stars tournament began Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre and continues through Monday. It features prospects and top-draft picks from the Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers