The title of the next exhibition being hosted by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council says it all: Aging, Art and the Modern Elder.
The exhibition, which opens Saturday, Feb. 5, at Leir House, is being organized in collaboration with the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists
“With the increase in human life expectancy, the period of Elderhood (also called the Third Age) may now span 30 or more years of our lives. While we are living longer than before, many people see old age as a condition to be dreaded, neglected, and denied, and try to avoid the signs of our own aging and mortality,” the PDCAC said in a press release.
“This exhibition aims to present a positive and uplifting view of aging while also acknowledging the challenges, to provide a hopeful picture of the positive opportunities and prospects possible in this life stage.”
The exhibition showcases the work of 16 NOFCA members, who are all seniors over the age of 55. Through a variety of mediums and styles, each artist explores their relationship to art and what it is like to be an elder in today’s world. The exhibit will also include recorded oral stories, available through podcasts, of seniors in remote settings all over the province.
The public is invited to explore the exhibition on opening day, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.