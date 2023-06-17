In the near future, property owners in Penticton — and across British Columbia — will be allowed to tear down their large single-family homes and build up to four smaller homes on the same lot in an attempt to address serious housing issues facing communities.
The provincial government is continuing its multi-pronged approach to resolve the serious housing issues facing residents across B.C., said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, following a meeting with Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and senior administration, Thursday.
Allowing for multi-residential units on the same lot, addressing concerns over vacation rental units, building more affordable housing and numerous other issues were discussed during his visit to Penticton City Hall, said Kahlon.
“We’ve had several meetings and I certainly appreciate that the mayor (Bloomfield) takes the need for housing and the urgency of getting housing built the same as I do,” he said in an interview.
“Firstly, and most importantly, we discussed the needs for all of us to do our part to have new housing built.”
Two weeks ago, the Province of B.C. announced a list of 47 communities identified under the Speculation and Vacancy Tax and 10 were named where the provincial government committed to plans to build new housing.
“We’ve announced the first round of housing targets,” said Kahlon, the MLA for Delta North. “This will include everything from housing
targets we will get online in the coming years and what type of units.”
Assuring there are multi-bedroom rental units and affordable housing will be crucial in all housing projects moving forward, he said.
Kamloops was the only nearby community to make the list of 10, but Kahlon said Penticton has a good chance of making the next list that will be announced within a couple of months.
“This does not mean Penticton won’t be on the next list of 10 communities,” he said. “We discussed what does it mean if that community gets chosen. We talked about the challenges that come with a lot of short-term rentals, how that puts pressure on housing in those communities, but how it also has to be there to support some of the important tourism that happens in those communities.”
Also discussed were commitments to getting housing projects approved in a more timely and efficient manner, including cost certainty to provide more affordable housing.
The City of Penticton has formed a task force to address key issues relating to housing and Kahlon was provided a lot of information on the work being done by this team during Thursday’s meeting at City Hall.
“That’s a great idea and I look forward to hearing more about what this task force comes up with,” he said.
The provincial government is looking at introducing a speculation tax to more communities across the province, including those in the Okanagan Valley, said Kahlon.
A similar tax in the City of Vancouver, which taxed property owners who purchased homes and let them sit empty only to sell them at huge profits, has resulted in 20,000 more rental units being made available in that city within a matter of a couple of years, he said.
“That’s 20,000 homes that were bought by individuals and sat there empty, but came back onto the rental market,” he said. “We will be expanding the Speculation and Vacancy Tax, but we have not come to a final conclusion on what communities will be involved, but those communities with especially low vacancy rates will be strongly considered for that program.”
The Province recently approved 600 new rental units for Penticton’s south end.
The provincial government will do everything it can to ensure the vast majority of those units are rented out to local residents who live here year-round, Kahlon said.
“We want to make sure that housing is
available to people who live here, but can also be made available to professionals who are very much needed in Penticton,” he said. “We do that with all of our projects. We try and prioritize locals as much as possible.”
There has been plenty of controversy in and around Penticton about allowing further
development in the hillsides and mountains surrounding the city, in particular a proposed 325-unit housing project beside the city dump on Spiller Road.
While Kahlon wouldn’t comment on any specific project, the government’s position is that it’s up to each community to develop a comprehensive Official Community Plan, which includes standards for development.
Once established, the OCP guidelines must dictate what developers can and can’t do, but once all guidelines have been followed by a developer, city leaders must step back and allow developments to proceed, he said.
“Once the OCP is in place and when that
zoning is done, then we need to get out of the way,” the minister said. “We can’t go and do community plans, get buy in, get approval and then when a project moves forward and gets approval within the OCP… then say we don’t want it in our backyard.”
If the entire country was allowed to employ the NIMBY philosophy, very few housing projects would proceed, he said.
“We need to make sure we’re building and creating vibrant communities,” he said.
The government is looking at instituting a province-wide set of regulations to address short-term rental units, he said.
“We know that short-term rentals play an important role, especially those that depend on tourism,” he said. “We also know that when you have vacancy rates that are one percent or lower, short-term rentals are taking up a lot of housing stock that can actually displace people and lead to more homelessness. We have to find that balance.”
Kahlon reiterated the government is moving forward with a plan to allow four housing units on a single lot to vastly increase housing stock.
“We are going to bring a province-wide rule in,” he said. “The biggest thing we hear from young people is, ‘How are we ever going to be able to afford to live here?’”
The majority of residents can’t afford million-dollar homes, so allowing smaller, less expensive housing is going to be a major focus in the province’s housing strategy, he said.
“That is the type of creativity we need to unlock,” he said.
--
Keith Lacey is an independent freelance journalist who resides in Penticton.