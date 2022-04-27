Two men accused of using a Penticton-based company to illegally sell firearms and parts are planning a multi-front attack to try to get the case thrown out of court, their lawyer said Wednesday.
Brasslead Holdings Ltd. – which did business as Aztec Armory Canada – is charged with one count of illegally manufacturing or transferring a firearm between Jan. 1 and July 23, 2019, and one count of offering to carry out the same offence during the same period.
Company owner Marshall Butterfield Witzel is accused of one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm on July 18, 2019.
And company employee Darius El Masry is charged with one count of improper storage of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm knowing it had an altered, defaced or missing serial number, both on July 18, 2019.
At a pre-trial conference Wednesday in provincial court, defence counsel Julian Van Der Walle revealed the first 10 days of trial, slated to begin June 6, will focus entirely on applications to have the case tossed due to alleged breaches of his clients’ Charter rights.
Those applications will focus largely on the delay in getting the matter to trial and the validity of four separate search warrants executed at the men’s homes and business.
If those applications don’t result in the charges being dropped, the matter is scheduled for a full trial beginning in late August.
“The allegations revolve around a business in Penticton that provided firearms and firearm components, and the allegations are that this company… shipped a number of firearm components to various locations in eastern Canada that didn’t have serial numbers on them,” said Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich in his synopsis of the case Wednesday.
The charges were sworn in January 2021 by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, a B.C. police agency focused on organized crime.
“As this is currently before the courts, we are restricted on what information we are able to share publicly. However, we can confirm that in 2019 CFSEU-BC became aware of information regarding the alleged illegal trafficking of firearms,” said the agency’s spokeswoman, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, in a previous statement.
“That resulted in a subsequent investigation that lasted several months, included multiple search warrants and the seizure of dozens of firearms. That investigation and the evidence gathered has resulted in the charges laid by Crown counsel.”