B.C.’s housing minister hopes the old Victory Church homeless shelter in downtown Penticton will close “within a year,” he told reporters Wednesday after confirming he will use provincial powers to keep the facility open against the wishes of city council.
David Eby said in a teleconference he was “incredibly disappointed” by council’s decision Tuesday to deny for a second time an extension of the 42-bed shelter’s temporary use permit past March 31, leaving the B.C. government no choice but to “regretfully” assert paramountcy over the municipality.
“I say regretfully because I really do believe that even in challenging relationships between the province and a city council, working together will produce better results than going it alone.
“But we cannot be in a position where we move backwards in Penticton and end up with a larger street homeless population than the city already has and a significant risk of an encampment forming in the city,” said Eby.
The shelter’s closure date now depends on how quickly the province can build a new 54-unit supportive housing project on property it owns on Skaha Lake Road.
“Our job is made a little more challenging by the decision of council, but we do believe we will be able to get everybody out of that (Victory Church) shelter within a year if we’re successful in our efforts,” said Eby.
He acknowledged the B.C. government’s heavy-handed approach in Penticton could leave a bad taste in people’s mouths.
“I have no doubt that when the province uses authorities like (paramountcy), people in local communities, including Penticton, look at that with concern and rightly so,” said Eby.
“This is a tool of last resort. It is not my preference. But I dislike it less than an encampment forming in Penticton and I dislike it less than vulnerable people being turned out of a shelter to the streets.”
Councillors on Tuesday suggested the city has done more than its fair share for marginalized people as evidenced by three existing supportive housing projects, but Eby swatted aside that assertion by noting provincial investments follow demand.
But, despite insisting council is unwilling to work with him, Eby dismissed a compromise solution that was pitched Tuesday by city staff. Under terms of that proposal, residents of the old Victory Church would gradually leave for new homes provided by churches, developers and non-profit groups over the next several months, after which the shelter would close.
“The proposal sounds wonderful,” said Eby. “The challenge is the shelter closes at the end of the month. As I say, I’m glad to work with Penticton (but) it is very hard to work in an environment where staff can talk and reach resolution on how to move forward and then it gets shot down at the political level.”
Eby, with whom the city is communicating in writing following a March 3 blow-up with the mayor, said his door remains open if council changes its tune.
Council reluctantly approved the initial temporary use permit in October with just days to spare after being told there were no other sites available. BC Housing at the time only sought permission to run the site through March 31, which is when winter shelters typically close.
However, the agency has since determined there is still a housing emergency in Penticton with approximately 160 people on the streets as of January and the shelter needs to stay open as a result.
The old Victory Church was purchased by a developer in early 2020 and rezoned for a mix of residential and commercial space, plus a mini-storage business where the parkade is now.
The developer then turned around and leased the site to BC Housing, which has given the shelter a $1.7-milion operating budget for the year ahead.