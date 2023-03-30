Oops! A glitch in Recreation Penticton’s online software mistakenly allowed some people to register for swim lessons on Wednesday – a full week before registration officially opens.
“Lessons have been removed from the system until the issue is resolved. Anyone who registered (March 29) will be withdrawn and refunded with an email confirmation. Anyone put on a waitlist will also be removed and notified by email,” explained Recreation Penticton in a statement, which closed with an apology for the mishap.
Registration for spring recreation programs opens for city residents on Wednesday, April 5, at 8 a.m., and for non-residents on Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m.