Interior Health is expanding COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity throughout the region to make it easier for more people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible.
Everyone aged 18 and over will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose.
Pregnant people 18 and over can get a booster dose eight weeks after their second dose.
To book an appointment, they can call the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 and self-identify as pregnant. COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive at any point in pregnancy.
“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health in a statement. “With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”
Booster doses are by appointment only. Once you receive your invite by email or text you will be able to book your appointment. People who still need their first or second dose can drop in or also make an appointment.
For a full list of Interior Health clinics and more information on getting booster doses, first and second doses, and children age five to 11 vaccines visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/immunization-clinics
For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.