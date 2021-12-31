Think of one aspect of your life that hasn’t been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stumped? Us too.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, virtually every part of our life has been upended, from the way we see doctors to the way we shop for groceries. From courtrooms to construction sites, hockey arenas to hair salons, everything is different.
That’s why we’ve selected COVID-19 as the top news story of 2021, making it two years in a row for the pandemic – and, hopefully, no more.
Way back in January, before the names of variants like Delta and Omicron were seared into our collective consciousness, COVID-19 did something that no clock could do: close a 7-Eleven convenience store.
The retailer shut down its Penticton store for a week in mid-January as a precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The virus also played a starring role in a legal battle that began in March over the siting of the old Victory Church homeless shelter in downtown Penticton. The B.C. government argued it had to keep the facility running because COVID-19 precautions meant fewer people could be lodged in existing shelters.
That same month, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and other public facilities around the region were turned into vaccination clinics that are still operating today and will be for the foreseeable future.
In April, Gyro Park played host to Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party Party of Canada, who spoke at an anti-lockdown rally attended by about 75 people.
As he spoke, the Penticton Vees were en route to winning a 20-game B.C. Hockey League pod season, which featured teams grouped in five arenas around the province, including the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Spring gave way to a summer of cancellations, including flagship events like the Penticton Peach Festival and Ironman Canada, which were hamstrung by gathering restrictions.
And, once fall arrived, Canada was plunged into a federal election that saw Zoom debates replace open meetings and candidates wary about engaging in the age-old tradition of door knocking.
As winter approached, life began to resemble what it was like pre-COVID with capacity limits lifted for major events and the Penticton Vees once again skating in front of a full house at the SOEC. That was short-lived, though, as capacity limits were re-applied in late December to help stem the Omicron wave.
Even the annual awards handed out by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce were touched by COVID-19 when the organization came under fire for naming Lee Agur business leader of the year.
Agur made headlines this past summer when he announced publicly that his business, Bad Tattoo Brewing, would defy public health orders requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, which he described as “unconstitutional.”
But, under mounting pressure and public criticism, Agur in late September issued a public apology and announced Bad Tattoo would indeed follow the rules, which the chamber viewed as a show of leadership.
Let’s not forget the human toll, either, as hard as it may be to calculate.
An outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care home that ran for nearly two months in the fall resulted in 41 infections – 27 residents and 14 staff members – and claimed three lives.
Around the same time, the Haven Hill Care Centre was also grappling with an outbreak that infected a total of 12 people – 10 residents and two staff – and claimed one life.
The overall death toll in this area from COVID-19 remains a mystery, as B.C. health officials guard such information as if national security depends on it. But the overall case count – even if it’s a month behind – still tells a story.
Between January 2020 and November 2021 – the most recent month for which public data is available – the Penticton local health area had recorded 1,208 cases of COVID-19, representing about 2.6% of the population.
Summerland had recorded 314 cases, about 2.4% of the population, while Oliver-Osoyoos had notched 687 cases, representing approximately 3.1% of the population.