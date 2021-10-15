The City of Penticton has budgeted $17,800 to pay for the cost of clearing snow from both sets of protected bike lanes.
According to a press release, the protected bike lanes are included in the City’s inventory of road and sidewalk infrastructure included under the Snow and Ice Control Policy.
The 2021-22 policy will be presented to city council during Tuesday’s public meeting.
In Penticton, protected bike lanes currently include only two sets of lanes — the completed sections of the Lake-to-Lake bike lane, extending from the intersection at Lakeshore Drive and Martin Street to the intersection at Fairview Road and Duncan Avenue, as well as a short section lane along Eckhardt Avenue, between Main Street and Winnipeg Street.
Similar to roads, laneways and sidewalks, the clearing of snow and ice from protected bike lanes will occur in accordance with the City’s snowfall triggers, priority classification and minimum operating width. For protected bike lanes this entails:
• a maximum accumulation of 5cm of snow and slush;
• priority two response, and
• a 1.5 meter clearing width.