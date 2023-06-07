Structural experts are preparing to take a closer look at the concrete shell of a building on Skaha Lake that has far outlived its intended purpose.
Built in 1911, the Kaleden Hotel only operated for a few years before closing during the First World War. It never reopened and was later stripped of valuables.
All that remains now is the concrete shell, which is still a popular photo attraction and landmark in the community.
The site was acquired in 1979 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which developed a park around it that connects to the KVR Trail.
The RDOS announced this week it has hired a team of structural engineers to look over the building with an eye to recommending any necessary upgrades. The work is slated to take place over the summer with no impact to the park or traffic.