Eighteen strategies, ranging from creating more community gardens and edible landscaping to incentivizing fresh retailers in the downtown core, are contained in Penticton’s new food security strategy, which was adopted by council Tuesday.
The strategy, which has been in the works for nearly three years in response to a recommendation in the 2019 Official Community Plan, was prepared by consulting firm Urban Systems with grant funding from the B.C. government
“The strategy outlines several early implementation goals, the first of which is the creation of a food security council and having a co-ordinator for the council,” wrote Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in his report to elected officials.
“The idea of the food security council is to build off the momentum of the strategy and begin implementing the various objectives. Staff have been working closely with the United Way on setting up a local food hub with an administrator, which would act as the local co-ordinator and support the food security council. The goal is to have the council and co-ordinator in place by the end of 2022.”
According to the strategy: “Food security means that everyone has equitable access to food that is affordable, culturally preferable, nutritious and safe. Food security includes a broad range of areas, including building healthy food systems, food security, and Indigenous food sovereignty.”
Public engagement work determined 34% of respondents lived in multi-family buildings and 27% had no access to gardening space at their homes, while 24% said they often or always struggled to buy food due to cost.
The report, which includes a section dedicated to Indigenous food sovereignty, also notes that although the Penticton area is surrounded by farms, there’s relatively little variety in the crops and little opportunity for locals to buy at affordable prices.