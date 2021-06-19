James Miller is the newest member of Penticton City Council, topping the poll Saturday in the 10-candidate byelection to replace Jake Kimberley, who resigned early this year because of health concerns.
Miller cruised to victory, collecting more than twice as many votes as the second-place candidate, Isaac Gilbert.
In an interview shortly after the results were announced, Miller said his high-profile position as managing editor of the Penticton Herald provided him with wide name recognition, which contributed to his successful campaign.
He said he had an excellent campaign team who worked very hard. As well, a high-profile social media campaign had an impact, with at least a post a day on Facebook.
Miller said he will continue in his role at the Herald, keeping complete separation between that job and anything to do with city council.
At the office, “I will never say the word ‘city council,’” he said. On council meeting days he won’t come into the Herald office and he will take no part in assigning or mandating staff in their duties covering council.
Miller will concentrate on feature writing, “which is what I’m good at.”
Unofficial results released shortly before 9 p.m. showed Miller with 1,666 votes. Gilbert garnered 766. The rest of the field went like this: Kate Hansen 718; Amelia Boultbee 610; Steve Brown 399; Jason Cox 317; Karen Brownlee 237; Katie O’Kell 134; James Blake 95; and Keith MacIntyre 67.