A “career criminal” who ran over a Mountie’s foot at a Penticton roadblock and then led police on a high-speed chase going the wrong direction on the Channel Parkway claims his actions were inspired by threats from former gang associates.
Blake Tyler Dunstall, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday in provincial court to flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified on July 15, 2020.
He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend in Princeton on July 4, 2020.
Dunstall has been behind bars since the night of the chase.
Court heard Dunstall was heading south on Highway 97 in a PT Cruiser when he encountered the roadblock at Burnaby Avenue just inside Penticton city limits.
After a brief interaction with a police officer, who was checking for impaired drivers, Dunstall drove off at high speed, running over the Mountie’s foot in the process.
With other RCMP officers giving chase at Eckhardt Avenue, Dunstall turned south into the northbound lanes of Channel Parkway, reaching speeds estimated by police to have hit 130 km/h.
Police eventually called off the pursuit, but managed to watch Dunstall turn onto Skaha Lake Road. A spike belt was set up near Walmart and Dunstall was nabbed after ditching the car on Brandon Avenue.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs suggested a three-year jail sentence for the assault and driving offences, noting Dunstall has 97 prior criminal convictions, including three counts of flight from police, six counts of driving while prohibited and seven assaults.
“Effectively, this records shows Mr. Dunstall is a career criminal,” said Lerchs, noting Dunstall was on probation at the time of the incident for similar driving offences in Estevan, Sask., in 2018.
Defence counsel James Pennington said Dunstall moved to Saskatchewan after he “walked away” from a criminal organization in the Lower Mainland.
After his client’s legal troubles in Saskatchewan were settled, continued Pennington, Dunstall relocated to his hometown of Princeton.
Pennington said his client was pulled back into the underworld on July 15, 2020, when he was out for a walk in Princeton and forced into a car by two men who told Dunstall he had one last job to do for his former criminal organization.
“That last job involved a trip to Westbank… where he meets a fellow in a bar and he’s given instructions, the instructions being: ‘We will go to a house, you will pick up a vehicle, there will be a package in the vehicle and you will deliver both to Vancouver,’” said Pennington.
Fearing for his life, Dunstall agreed to do the job, continued Pennington, and soon after found himself at the Penticton roadblock.
Pennington also noted the crime group had assigned someone to ride with Dunstall. That person apparently hid under some blankets in the rear of the car while stopped at the roadblock.
Citing the police report, Pennington said the Mountie at the roadblock noticed movement in the rear of the car and asked Dunstall if he was alone, at which point the passenger apparently told Dunstall to flee.
Dunstall initially planned to take the matter to trial and rely on the defence of duress, added Pennington, but decided not to because it would have “put other people in jeopardy.”
Citing his client’s duress and difficult conditions during 17 months in custody, Pennington suggested a sentence of time served.
Dunstall told the court he’s a changed man, as evidenced by his standing as a peer mentor at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, where he acts as a go-between between other inmates and guards, and wants to get back to Princeton as soon as possible to help his elderly parents and potentially open a recovery house for others struggling with addictions.
“I’ve taken ownership for my wrongdoings… and for the first time in my life I’m actually paying attention,” said Dunstall via videoconference from OCC.
“My record is just atrocious, but this time I’m changing and I’m done being here. I don’t want to be here anymore. I’m done with it.”
Judge Shannon Keyes will deliver her decision at a date yet to be determined.