It was love at first sight when Brent Richards and his wife spotted their soon-to-be home in downtown Penticton in 2011.
The couple was in town for Brent, then a Vancouver realtor, to train for Ironman.
While here, they checked out a listing for 335 Braid St. The home was in rough shape and an outbuilding had been used for a marijuana grow-up, but the couple saw potential in the land and bought it before heading back to the Coast.
Most appealing to them were the trees and gardens throughout the triangular-shaped lot, the east side of which hugs the multi-use pathway along Penticton Creek.
“I bought this property not because of the house – the house could have been nothing – but for the trees and the property,” said Richards in an interview Thursday.
Since moving into the home, he and his wife have carefully rejuvenated the property, which, even at this time of year, stands as a lush oasis in the heart of the city.
But maybe not for much longer.
The section of Penticton Creek adjacent to Richards’ property was naturalized this past summer as part of ongoing restoration work. While that work didn’t touch on Richards’ land, the next phase of it would – in a big way.
Richards said city has decided to widen that section of the muti-use pathway by about 45 centimetres due to safety concerns. Those 45 centimetres would come out of Richards’ yard along a 50-metre stretch that borders the path.
And while he initially agreed to the plan, which would have required the city to remove and replace a concrete retaining wall, chain-link fence and vegetation, Richards changed his mind this week after being informed by Ian Chapman, the city’s project manager, that seven mature trees in his yard would also have to come down.
The trees, he was told, lie along or near the property line to which the path would be extended, meaning the trees’ root systems would become unstable and likely lead to the trees’ demise. Most of the trees are tall maples that spray out over top of the walking path, providing a green canopy for passers-by.
Richards is skeptical about the need to widen the path – “I’ve never seen an issue in 11 years,” he said – and even more concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the project, which he described as potentially “devastating.”
“I’ve asked when they’re going to start a couple times and (Chapman) can’t specify,” said Richards. “I don’t think he’s being devious; he just can’t give me an answer.”
Even if the path poses genuine safety concerns, continued Richards, the city may have easier, cheaper options available, like putting up caution signs or even building a boardwalk over top of the path to raise it slightly and gain the required width on the creek side.
Further complicating matters are a recent property survey, which seems to show Richards’ yard encroaches onto public land adjacent to the path by about 50 centimetres – roughly the same amount as the city wants to take – and a long-lost agreement between the city and former owner.
Richards said that agreement, which was signed about 20 years ago, committed the city to purchasing the land for the path and planting and maintaining the now-imperiled trees.
However, “That three-page agreement has disappeared,” said Richards, who tracked down the deceased former owner’s son for more information. “There are only a couple lines from page three of that document still available.”
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, said in a statement Thursday the city has no records of any such agreement to maintain the trees.
She also noted the city is still trying to hammer out a fresh agreement with Richards before putting shovels into the ground.
“We continue to work closely with the homeowner as the reconstruction of Penticton Creek – including the path improvements – continues. The widening of the path along the existing public right of way will improve accessibility and safety along the path allowing more residents to enjoy the route,” said Dixon.
“The City of Penticton places a high value on maintaining our natural environment, including trees on private or public lands. No decision has been made on the trees along the expanded pathway and we continue to look for ways to mitigate the impact.”
As to the larger questions of the timing and cost of the proposed work, Dixon said those are moving targets, too.
“As a popular trail within the city, we want to proceed with the pathway expansion as quickly as possible but we have set no timelines as talks with the property owner continue,” she said.
“If we can’t proceed this fall before the snow falls, then we will look to do the work in the spring. The cost of the work is included in the overall budget for the Penticton Creek restoration project.”
Richards is taking those assurances with a grain of salt and is now seeking support from the community by urging others who are worried out the about the potential loss of urban trees to share their concerns with city council.
Should the city proceed with taking down the trees, said Richards, “I would consider it heavy-handed and a waste of money when they have options not to do it.”