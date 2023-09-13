A redevelopment project that would see more than 1,000 homes built on an under-utilized parcel of industrial land is reigniting talk about the economic engine under Penticton's hood.
City council on Tuesday unanimously approved first reading of the Official Community Plan amendment required to send the project at 1704 Government St. to a public hearing Oct. 3.
Stryke Developments Ltd. has proposed a phased plan to put up 11 buildings, some as tall as 12 storeys, boasting upwards of 1,500 homes, plus office and retail space, on the 10-acre site, which is directly across from Penticton Regional Hospital.
The property, currently assessed at $11 million, has languished since its former occupant, a modular construction company, went under in 2020.
And now, with the city promoting residential construction to deal with a larger housing crisis, the time has come to reconsider the best use of 1704 Government St.
“That really is the big question that’s before council,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.
“I know our Official Community Plan talks about the importance of industrial land, and anytime you’re amending your OCP you’re balancing a lot of competing issues,” he continued, pointing to things like housing need and site location.
Council also heard the property currently contributes about $60,000 annually to the city’s tax base, but would chip in closer to $1.8 million with 1,500 homes on it. The project would also generate upwards of $14 million in development cost charges to upgrade city infrastructure.
But that’s a short-sighted view, according to the Penticton Industrial Development Association, which is strongly opposed to the redevelopment.
“Our industrial sector provides a significant number of high-paying jobs and consistently, each month, deposits millions of outside dollars into our city’s economy from around the world,” wrote PIDA president Frank Conci in a letter to council attached to Tuesday’s agenda package.
“The current proposal for the subject property is no more than a recycling of past proposals, albeit with more lipstick and makeup, that councils have wisely rejected in the past.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield isn’t so sure.
“Economic development is something that we’ve struggled with for decades in this city,” he said, and it’s only gotten harder due to a lack of rail service, the increasingly unreliable B.C. highway system, and high costs for land and labour.
Bloomfield also said it’s his personal opinion that too many pieces of industrial land in Penticton have been converted to mini-storage facilities, “where they employ one person for every five acres of land that’s being used, which I don’t think is a very productive form of using industrial land and it certainly doesn’t help our infrastructure costs in the industrial area.”
The mayor’s comments speak to a longer-term shift in the city’s economic development strategy that is now mainly focused on tourism and attracting remote workers, rather than wooing major industrial employers.
“Economic development, yes, it’s there, but I think economic development has shifted and it’s more about focusing on the people that can work from home, the people that want to live here,” said Bloomfield.
“They will move here and they will work in their home environment in the changing technology industries and economy that we have.”