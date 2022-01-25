Borrowing a page from Penticton’s playbook, Summerland council is moving ahead with a plan to limit where election candidates can plant their signs.
Council at its meeting Monday voted to direct staff to create a bylaw amendment to ban election signs in the heart of the downtown core along Main Street and on Victoria Road, between Jubilee Road and Wharton Street.
The idea was put forward by Coun. Doug Holmes through a notice of motion and adopted unanimously.
“I’m not at all suggesting we do like what they have in Penticton where they only have designated areas for signs,” said Holmes.
“It’s more that we put a lot of effort into making sure our downtown looks really nice year-round and to keep that the way it’s intended to look.”
Holmes noted there will remain approximately 150 kilometres of roads in the community along which election signs can still be placed, while others on council suggested the area subject to the new restriction isn’t big enough.
“I think this is great for this year, but it’s not out the question that councils in future years may want to restrict it further,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
Penticton in 2018 adopted a bylaw amendment that limits campaign signs to 13 areas of the community. Candidates are permitted up to 16 square feet of signage per location.
Holmes’ motion was one of four put forward by members of council for debate Monday.
Mayor Toni Boot received unanimous support for her request to be nominated for the position of first vice-president on the board of the Southern Interior Local Government Association.
“This will be my – if I am elected – this will be my second year as the first vice-president and it’s my sixth year of serving on the SILGA board,” she said.
Council also unanimously adopted a motion from Erin Carlson – who was absent Monday due to illness – to amend the zoning bylaw to allow communal kitchen facilities and common areas to be built in temporary farm worker accommodations.
The only motion that failed to gain approval was put forward by Coun. Erin Trainer, who suggested spending up to $25,000 to purchase two portable water stations and two shade tents to be deployed during hot spells.
“In the June 2021 heat dome, several residents asked what the district was doing to provide assistance to citizens, including a suggestion to establish drinking water stations around town,” said Trainer.
“Dehydration and heat stroke can affect anyone at any age during hot weather. Providing access to drinking water in public areas can help reduce the risk of these heat-related illnesses.”
The rest of council was uncomfortable with the cost – and need – for the equipment.
“I don’t understand what you need a water filling station for. Isn’t that what you call a tap?” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
After more debate, council referred the matter back to staff for study, with additional options expected to be presented to elected officials by May.