COVID-19 isn’t giving up its foothold in the Penticton area.
There were 63 new cases recorded in the city from Oct. 3-9, up from 48 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
It was a mixed bag elsewhere in the region.
There were 22 cases recorded in Oliver-Osoyoos, up from 20 the previous week, while Summerland recorded just one new case, down from three the previous week. Keremeos saw seven new cases last week, up from just one.
To the north, Vernon recorded 63 new cases, down from 64 the previous week, while the Central Okanagan saw 186 new cases, down from 223 and well off a mid-August peak of 922.
Across the Interior Health region, the rate of COVID-19 cases has fallen from 145 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago to 109 cases per 100,000 people last week.
As of Tuesday, 80% of Penticton residents had been full vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to the provincial average of 83%.
The total stood at 81% in both Summerland and Oliver-Osoyoos, and 74% in Keremeos.
Meanwhile, six schools in the region were listed Thursday in an Interior Health database that reports potential COVID-19 exposures.
In the Okanagan Similkameen School District, the facilities listed were: Tucelnuit Elementary (Oct. 1); Osoyoos Elementary (Oct. 4-5); Oliver Elementary (Oct. 5-6); and Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (Oct 4, 7).
In the Okanagan Skaha School District, the facilities listed were: KVR Middle School (Sept. 29); and Queen’s Park Elementary (Oct. 4-5).
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.