By Penticton Herald Staff
Penticton Vees picked up four of a possible six points in a three-game weekend homestand to remain first overall in the BCHL junior hockey league.
The Vees (33-7-0-2) remain first overall in the BCHL and four points ahead of Salmon Arm (30-7-3-1). The Vees have played one extra game. The two rivals meet again Wednesday in Salmon Arm, beginning at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Josh Nadeau scored twice in leading the Vees to a 3-1 win over West Kelowna. Joshua Niedermayer scored the other goal while Josh Evans replied for the Warriors, late in the third period. Kaeden Lane made 15 saves in the win while Johnny Derrick stopped 35 shots for the Warriors.
On Saturday, the Vees had its 11-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss to Prince George Spruce Kings. Luc Laylin with two and Austin Fraser scored for the Spruce Kings. The Vees scored the first two goals of the game with Stefano Bottini and Aydar Sunley blinking the red light. Aaron Trotter was the winning goalie with 37 saves. Lane made 21 stops in the loss.
On Sunday, Braden Doyle’s goal at 6:29 of the third period stood as the winner in a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Cranbrook Bucks.
Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson, Ethan Mann and Bradly Nadeau also scored for the Vees, all in the second period to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Johnny Johnson, Kellan Hjartarson, Liam Hansson and Jaden Fodchuk scored for Cranbrook.
Carter Serheynko started the game for the Vees stopping five of eight shots in 20 minutes of action. Kaeden Lane finished the game and made 12 saves on 13 shots. Evan Gartner was the losing goalie, making 43 saves.