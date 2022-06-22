Wibit is giving the people what they want.
The popular floating water park is reversing course on a plan to eliminate day-long access passes in favour of two-hour block passes.
“We received quite a bit of concern and pushback,” said owner/operator Rylie Gallagher, who has Wibit parks in Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Osoyoos.
“So we decided to listen to that and change back to the status quo.”
Gallagher said the price structure was based on that used in another water park the family owns in Barrie, Ont. “It is very popular there,” he added.
Customers here didn’t see the value in the cheaper compressed time pass, Gallagher said, preferring to be able to come and go all day.
The move would have helped reduce peak time line-ups but Gallagher said the customers he heard from didn’t care about having to queue up.
Gallagher said customers in Ontario seemed to put more value in their allotted time than his typical Okanagan customers.
"There's a different relationship here between time and money," he added.
The return to the day pass system takes effect immediately and Gallagher apologizes for the confusion it may have caused.
His hope now is that better weather predicted for the few weeks will give a lift to the entire provincial tourism sector. “Just as long as it stays clear, no fires, no smoke,” he added.