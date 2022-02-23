Penticton neighbourhoods interested in getting a free waste bin to assist with FireSmart cleanup efforts now have an extra month to apply.
The city is making 15 bins available for residents of the chosen neighbourhoods to dispose of fire fuels, like branches and grass, within 10 metres of homes and yards.
The new deadline to apply is March 15.
Applications for bins can be obtained by emailing FireSmart@penticton.ca. Applications must include information about the fuels to be removed and proof that at least one neighbourhood resident has completed the FireSmart 101 online course.
Priority will be given to neighbourhoods within a designated wildfire urban interface area.