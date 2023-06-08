Thirty-five more units of rental housing were approved Tuesday by Penticton city council, which also scheduled two other proposed residential projects for public hearings.
Singla Bros. Holdings received unanimous approval required to build the five-storey rental apartment building on three adjacent lots at 1042, 1050 and 1060 Government St.
The building, which will replace three single-family homes, will be oriented to face King Street with a landscape buffer and parking along Government Street. All access to the building and its 39 parking spaces will be off of King Street.
All of the properties were rezoned for multi-family housing in 1994 and council on Tuesday was asked to approve only two minor variances to eliminate a north landscape buffer and reduce by four the required number of parking spots.
Kelowna architect Patrick McCusker designed the building, which he described in an intent letter as “contemporary” and “strongly articulated by massing and the use of a variety of materials such as brick, cementitious board and siding.”
“Smart urban growth entails higher residential density within appropriate areas (e.g. those that can provide the necessary amenities for people to live, work and play in an area with reduced private vehicle transportation needs),” continued McCusker.
“Looking forward, this project begins to fulfill the city’s projected higher densification of this area to include a mixed-use, multi-family residential development.”
But after welcoming that project with open arms, council took a dimmer view of a proposed 13-unit development in another part of the city.
The plan calls for 13 townhouses on two single-family lots at 951 and 963 Dynes Ave. The townhomes would be split into two buildings, one facing Dynes Avenue and the other facing a rear laneway.
While city staff support the required rezoning, they don’t support four variances that were requested along with it.
Those variances include reducing a side-yard setback from 4.5 to 2.1 metres and cutting the rear-yard setback from 6.0 to 1.5 m.
City planner Nicole Capewell said staff worked with the developer to “reduce the number and significance of the variances being requested” but weren’t able to make much headway.
As a result, she suggested council approve the rezoning but deny the variances, thereby forcing the developer to continue working with staff to clean up the application, likely by reducing the number of proposed units.
Council voted unanimously to follow that advice by giving first reading to the rezoning and sending it to a June 20 public hearing.
“It shows the developer that, yes, we like the idea of density, we like the idea of rezoning to go to a public hearing at least, anyway, but we do have the same concerns of staff about the variances,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
Finally, council gave preliminary approval to a plan to build two duplexes featuring a total of four units on a single lot at 60 Roy Ave.
The rezoning amendment required for that project will also be on the agenda for the June 20 public hearing.