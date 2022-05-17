The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

7:26 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

10:37 a.m. Kensington Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:56 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:28 a.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Structure fire.

11:58 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:29 p.m. Atkinson Road, Summerland. Public service.

12:33 p.m. Angela Avenue, Princeton. Assist other agency.

12:42 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Car fire.

1:44 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

2:17 p.m. Antler Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

2:21 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:48 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

7:43 p.m. 97th Street, Osoyoos. Public service.

8:49 p.m. Barten Place, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

10:05 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

2:03 a.m. Huth Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

6:33 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

Recommended for you