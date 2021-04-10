Grand Chief Ron Derrickson’s memoir Fight or Submit, Standing Tall in Two Worlds is a finalist for a major book award.
Derrickson’s book, which sold out before it was released in October 2020, is one of 14 finalists for Forward Reviews 2020 INDIES Book of the Year award in the autobiography and memoir category.
Derrickson, who served as chief of the Westbank First Nation from 1976 to 1986 and from 1996 to 1998, owns RMD Group.
Derrickson’s memoir tells the story of his colourful life and the battles he fought from his humble beginnings to becoming WFN chief and one of the most successful Indigenous entrepreneurs in Canada.
He was the target of a full Royal Commission and an assassination attempt.
According to Forward, more than 2,000 entries in 55 genres were submitted for this year’s awards, which are part of Forward’s mission to discover, review and share the best books from university and independent publishers.
Winners will be determined by teams of librarians and bookseller judges and will be announced June 17.
Fight or Submit is available through Derrickson’s RMD Group offices on Carrington Road, Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Indigo and Amazon.