Interior Health is rolling out its new in-house mental health and addictions services across the region and accepting new counselling clients.
Anyone looking for mental health and substance use supports can call 310-MHSU to be connected to community-based MHSU services. Calls to 310-MHSU will be automatically routed to the nearest community MHSU centre, where staff will determine the caller’s needs and connect them to the appropriate service.
People do not need a referral to access MHSU supports.
People can also visit the following sites in-person to access MHSU services throughout the South Okanagan:
Penticton: Urgent and Primary Care Centre, Penticton Health Centre, Penticton Regional Hospital Outpatient Psychiatry, The Foundry, and Martin Street Outreach Centre.
Keremeos: Keremeos Health Centre
Princeton: Princeton General Hospital
Oliver: Desert Sun and Bateman House
Osoyoos: Osoyoos Health Centre
Interior Health has promised a seamless transition for clients who used to access support at Pathways Addiction Resources Centre in Penticton, which is losing its $500,000 in annual funding as of May 31.