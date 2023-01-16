Cleanup crews are set to begin work this week on removing an unsightly mountain of garbage that was left on the Penticton Indian Reserve after a waste removal company went belly up.
The pile on Green Mountain Road, estimated to contain approximately 3,400 tonnes of trash, was abandoned in 2019 by Appleton Waste, which leased the land from a Penticton Indian Band member Adam Eneas before declaring insolvency.
In late 2019, the PIB asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for a discount on tipping fees at the Campbell Mountain Landfill to help cut the cost of cleaning up, but directors balked at the idea of local taxpayers bailing out a failed business partnership.
That’s where things stood until Jan. 13, when the PIB announced it is embarking on a “joint project” with Eneas and Indigenous Services Canada to clean up the site by March 31, 2023.
Employees from three Kelowna-based firms – Epoch Environmental Consulting, Scott Contracting and Excavating, and Haztec Solutions – were expected on the ground Monday.
“PIB members and other area residents and businesses have complained about the unsightliness of the site, fire risk and the potential impact to public health and the environment,” said the band in a press release, which noted Eneas commissioned testing of 120 samples from the pile and found “zero traces of asbestos.”
Details of the cleanup were contained in two sets of bid documents issued in November 2022 by the PIB: one for the sorting and removal of the waste and the other for environmental monitors to oversee the work.
The documents stated about 80% of the material in the “illegal dump piles” is “very clearable and sortable as wood, plastic, newer roofing, new drywall job site clean-ups, hardy siding, clean wood from construction site, baled cardboard and other easily sorted items.
“Garbage will need to be sorted into compostable, non-compostable, and recyclable materials. All non-compostable and recyclable materials must be brought to a registered landfill and/or recycling facility for proper disposal. Compostable materials will be left on site for above-ground, covered composting.”
The other 20% of the material is assumed to contain asbestos, although testing at the site in July 2020 did not reveal the presence of asbestos, according to the documents, which state that material will still need to be hosed off and treated as if it’s hazardous.
“Ground around the waste pile is very absorbent and the waste pile is approximately 400 yards away from the (Okanagan River) channel. Caution is required to ensure no water flows outside the perimeter of the work site,” the documents stated.
“The entire site needs to be very thoroughly scraped clean at the end of the project” and the “soil will need to be tested to confirm that it is not contaminated soil or removed and treated as contaminated soil.”
The budget for the project was set at $400,000, according to the documents, which state tipping fees will be paid by the land holder.
It’s unclear how much of the cost will be covered by Indigenous Services Canada, as neither the federal ministry nor the PIB responded to a request for comment Monday.
Appleton Waste declared insolvency in 2019 to get out from under $2.5 million in debt. Its creditors included the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which sued separately to recover $150,000 in unpaid tipping fees at local landfills.