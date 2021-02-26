Technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the nearly 200 years since the first book was published in braille, yet the tactile system for reading and writing is still a key part of the school curriculum for students like Evan Samoyloff.
The 11-year-old, who’s in Grade 6 at Skaha Lake Middle School in Penticton, is the only student among the 5,000 or so in the Okanagan Skaha School District who is learning braille.
Samoyloff lost most of his sight after developing a brain tumour at age two. Today, he has about 15% vision in his left eye only, which allows him to read some large-font books and use other assistive technology to absorb information.
But nothing can replace the simplicity and universality of braille, which uses a system of raised dots to represent letters that users read with their fingers instead of their eyes.
Samoyloff began learning braille in kindergarten and could read sentences by Grade 1.
This month he joined 27 other students from around the province to compete virtually in the B.C. Regional Braille Challenge.
Working remotely, kids were put through their paces in a series of tests in the areas of comprehension, proofreading and even chart reading. The challenge wrapped up Friday with a virtual celebration.
“it was interesting to do it this way, but it still felt vaguely familiar,” said Samoyloff, who also participated in Grade 3.
“It still felt like the other kids were right there with me.”
An ardent Penticton Vees fan, Samoyloff has missed listening to his team’s games on the radio, but doesn’t miss out on much else.
“I hardly even notice my vision loss for some things,” he said.
Samoyloff is one of seven visually impaired students in the school district under the tutelage of Lynn Langille. Their lessons go far beyond braille to include subjects like the proper use of white canes.
“There’s a lot of life skills and other areas to cover so he can be independent and have a good quality of life,” said Langille.
The braille challenge was organized by the Provincial Resource Centre for the Visually Impaired, which is funded by the B.C. Education Ministry and ensures students like Samoyloff have all the resources they need to succeed.
Louis Braille in 1829 published the first-ever book using his namesake reading system. Braille was widely adopted after it was introduced to the North American education system in Missouri in 1918.