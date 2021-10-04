The final count of ballots in the riding that includes downtown Kelowna and the Westside has changed the order of finishers.
With the inclusion of mail-in and special ballots, NDP candidate Joan Phillip has claimed second place from Liberal candidate Sarah Eves in Central Okanagan-Nicola-Similkameen.
Philip, a member of the Penticton Indian Band, won 13,813 votes, compared to the 13,291 won by Eves, a Merritt teacher. Conservative incumbent Dan Albas was the winner, with 30,563 votes.
Albas won 47.6% of all votes cast, while Phillip won 21.5% and Eves won 20.7%. People's Party of Canada candidate Kathryn Mcdonald won 7.5%, and Green candidate Brennan Wauters won 2.7%.
Phillip’s rise to second place represented a five point increase from her vote share when she ran for the NDP in the 2019 election.
“Joan consistently showed voters she is listening, especially to people in the riding who feel they often go unnoticed or unheard,” the NDP said in a release. “More volunteers also stepped up to help in 2021, which contributed to the positive spirit of the campaign.”
While Phillip's support increased between the 2019 and the recently concluded election, the party’s share of the vote was in line with the 19.3% it received in the riding in the 2015 election, and was down from the 26% it won in the 2011 election.
Phillip, who is a member of the Penticton Indian Band, is rumoured to be a possible successor to South Okanagan-West Kootenay NDP candidate Richard Cannings should he not run in the next election.
The finally tally of ballots did not change the results in South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Incumbent Cannings had 41.3% of the votes, a nearly five-point improvement from the 2019 election.
Conservative challenger Helena Konanz was second with 35.5% which was nearly identical to 2019 when she scored 35.2% of the vote.
Liberal Ken Robertson was third with 12.2% followed by Sean Taylor of the People’s Party at 7.3% and Green candidate Tara Howse at 3.7%.
Nor did it change in Kelowna-Lake Country, where incumbent Tracy Gray won with 45.3% of the vote, Liberal Tim Krupa was second with 26.5%, NDP candidate Cade Desjarlais was third with 18.2%.
Brian Rogers, PPC candidate, won seven percent, and Green candidate Imre Szeman had 3.1% of the vote.