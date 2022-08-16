Affordable housing could be tacked onto a new public safety building planned for downtown Penticton.
Council on Tuesday agreed to spend $75,000 to develop a needs assessment for the building and identify properties that could be a good fit.
The building is meant to replace Fire Hall No. 1 on Nanaimo Avenue, which is nearing the end of its useful life, and feature additional space for bylaw officers, community policing, search and rescue, emergency support services, the city’s emergency operations centre and more.
“While nothing specific has been identified at this time, through the design and planning process, commercial opportunities should be considered,” wrote Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, in his report to council.
“Many needs in the community such as daycare would warrant consideration as part of this process, should funding, space availability and partnerships come to fruition.”
But that’s not all.
“In consideration of ensuring the highest and best-use value for what would be very valuable downtown real estate and in line with the city’s need for more affordable housing, the opportunity presents itself to look at the viability of housing within the (building),” said Haddad.
“Within a multi-storey building, in particularly downtown, a facility that can be home to the city’s emergency and protective services needs in addition to a range of affordable housing opportunities is a unique opportunity that should be investigated. There are several positive examples of this in other communities where BC Housing has partnered to utilize air space above public facilities for social housing projects.”
Haddad noted “a number of financial models” are being considered for the project, which is being eyed for construction in late 2024 pending council approval. Options include “grant funding, borrowing, public-private partnerships, and collaboration with housing providers and commercial tenants.”
Construction of a new public safety building was one of four key recommendations from a 2021 study of aging city assets conducted by Colliers International.
The other recommendations were:
– Create a new arts and cultural centre to house the Penticton Art Gallery, along with the library and museum. Sell the buildings they currently occupy to cover the costs of new construction.
– Demolish both McLaren and Memorial arenas, and build a new twin-rinks facility on the site of the South Okanagan Events Centre. Sell the King Street property where McLaren Arena is located and convert the former Memorial Arena site into parking.
– Keep city hall as a civic hub, but modernize and upgrade it as required.