The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is actively working with provincial agencies and responders to assess flooded communities across the region.
The RDOS EOC is working with Indigenous communities, member municipalities, fire departments and community partners to ensure the safety of residents and provide the necessary supplies.
Emergency Support Services
If your property is under Evacuation Order or Alert due to flooding, please register with the Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) tool ess.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-498-3770.
Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA)
The Province has approved DFA for the Interior. However, DFA may not be available in certain circumstances including but not limited to:
If flood insurance was reasonably and readily available to a property owner.
Dwellings such as vacation homes and property other than a principal dwelling.
Visit http://emergency.rdos.bc.ca for helpful links and information, or call the EOC: 250-490-4225
Click the interactive map for current information including Evacuation Orders and Alerts.
Electoral Area H (Rural Princeton)
Tulameen and Coalmont
If you are in these communities and require assistance, please contact the EOC immediately. Otherwise, please shelter in place if safe to do so and avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must leave your current location, check drivebc.ca for latest updates. Do not attempt to use backroads or breach barricade. If you or your neighbour are in harm’s way, please call 9-1-1.
The RDOS is continuing to conduct risk assessments via air operations, ground, and gathering public information. In addition, Search and Rescue crews are assessing properties along areas impacted by flooding. Please be aware of hazards including fallen or unstable trees, damaged gas or power lines, and water and sewage contamination. Please visit Interior Health for more info and be aware of contaminated wells.
East Gate
The community is still without power. If you are in this community and require assistance, please contact the EOC. Access in and out of East Gate is available to the east on highway 3 and north to highway 5A to Kelowna.
Electoral Area B (Cawston)
A small number of properties remain on Evacuation Order in the Chopaka area.
An Evacuation Alert remains in effect along the Similkameen River.
Evacuation Alerts and Orders are being assessed and will be rescinded when safe to do so.
Electoral Area G (Rural Keremeos)
Evacuation Orders remain in place for two RV parks west of Keremeos.
Evacuation Alert remains in effect along the Similkameen River.
Evacuation Alerts and Orders are being assessed and will be rescinded when safe to do so.
Village of Keremeos
Evacuation Order RESCINDED Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Town of Princeton
Evacuation Alerts and Orders remain in effect.
Please visit www.princeton.ca or call 250-295-3135 for more information.
Helpful Links
RDOS website: Information releases, evacuation orders and alerts
RDOS EOC website: Information updates, resource links, and preparedness tips. Updated sand and sandbagging locations, and sandbagging how-to video.
River Forecast Centre : Current information about flooding conditions
Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA): DFA may help individuals and local governments recover from uninsurable disasters. Learn more by visiting their website or reading the FAQ
EmergencyInfoBC: Active provincial advisories and flood-related information, follow on Twitter @EmergencyInfoBC
PreparedBC: Information for preparing for floods, follow on Twitter @PreparedBC