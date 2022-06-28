The announcement by Premier John Horgan on Tuesday that he will step down as NDP Leader wasn’t a complete surprise to Kelowna West Liberal MLA Ben Stewart.
In a conversation the two men had three weeks ago outside the legislature, Horgan indicated to Stewart that he wasn’t recovering as he’d hoped he would from cancer treatments.
“I asked him how he was doing and feeling,” Stewart recalled in an interview. “He said that bones just hurt and even though he’d been told he was free of cancer, he was tired all the time. I thought, ‘That’s not a very good sign when you’ve got as much work to do as he does’.”
Horgan said Tuesday that being the premier of B.C. since 2017 had been “the thrill of my life” but that it was time to step back from politics.
“I wish I had the energy to do more, but I don’t,” said Horgan, 62. He had announced last November that he had throat cancer after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s.
While all three Kelowna-area MLAs are Liberals, they were united in offering priase for Horgan's devotion to politics.
“Even though we may not have always agreed, I’ve always known the premier to be a hard worker and dedicated to our province,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. “His departure is understandable given his health and I hope he’ll enjoy retirement for many years to come.”
Kelowna Mission Liberal MLA Renee Merrifield said: "I am so grateful for Premier Horgan and for his 17 years of service as an MLA and his contributions to British Columbia and wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.
"While we don’t always agree on politics, we share a commitment to helping make B.C. a better place for everyone," Merrifield said.
Stewart, who was first elected to the legislature in 2009, said Horgan deserves most of the credit for leading the NDP to victory over the Liberals in the 2017 election.
“He’s done a great job for the NDP and representing them and doing the things he values. He’s a great person,” Stewart said. “I’m sure it’s very difficult and hard on the NDP caucus to see him go, but at the end of the day he’s got to be realistic and this is a health issue.”
Horgan’s departure might improve the political fortunes of the Liberal party, which currently trails the NDP in opinion polls, heading toward the next provincial election in 2024, Stewart suggested.
“I have to say, I think it does improve our chances,” Stewart said. “I think John Horgan was a formidable opponent. And I don’t know if there’s somebody on their team, or who is evident yet, who can do as good a job for the NDP as he has done.”