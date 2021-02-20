Summerland Council will consider a zoning amendment which could allow for a 60-unit affordable housing project.
First and second reading on the proposed rezoning for the property at 8709 Jubilee Road East are on Monday’s agenda.
The lot has been vacant for the past several years after the old RCMP detachment was demolished. Located in an area that’s partially residential (a fruit-pickers co-op is next door and the arena nearby), it’s within walking distance of most services and community amenities.
If approved, the next step will be a public hearing in March where residents may speak to the proposal.
From there, developer Turning Points Collaborative Society is expected to request additional amendments to permit five storeys (instead of the maximum of four storeys) and a slight reduction in parking stalls.
The five-storey, 60-unit rental building will offer 50% of units geared to income, 30% at market-rate and 20% low income which translates to 13 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom ranging from 550 to 950 square feet.
The proposal received the support of Summerland’s advisory planning commission which recommends the rezoning.
An information session was held Wednesday on Zoom with 63 residents participating.
Participants in the virtual session were assured the project is not a homeless shelter.
“This proposal aligns with District objectives that seek to diversify housing options and facilitate the construction of safe, secure, and affordable housing that meets the wider needs of the community,” the staff report concluded.
The APC noted sidewalk connections to the downtown are intermittent and recommend the need for a sidewalk on one side of the street.
The project is also consistent with the District’s Official Community Plan, the 2017 affordable-housing framework and council’s 2021 strategic priorities.
Also on the agenda is a notice of motion by Coun. Richard Barkwill asking staff to remove several statements on the District’s website in relation to the Solar and Storage project.
The evening session of council begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on YouTube at “District of Summerland.”