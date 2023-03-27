In response to criticism of city council’s decision to slash the Penticton Art Gallery’s annual operating grant by more than half, the facility’s curator has been invited to make his case directly to elected officials next month.
Paul Crawford will make a presentation to council’s committee of the whole meeting at 10 a.m. on April 3, according to a statement issued late last week by Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
“Penticton is a community that is passionate about the arts and we have seen that ardour on display as some have wondered why the art gallery didn’t receive the full amount it requested through the city’s grant program,” said Bloomfield.
“Council and staff make decisions based on the information provided during the application process and in keeping with budget constraints. This year that information suggested a lower financial need for taxpayer support.”
Bloomfield went on to note, however, that council is “always open to new information” and has invited Crawford “to provide more details to council and residents directly.”
“This will be an opportunity for the art gallery to update documentation and for council to ask detailed questions before any changes – which could impact the budget – are made,” added Bloomfield.
The gallery requested a cash grant of $130,000 for 2023, slightly above the $125,000 it received in two of the previous three years.
During budget deliberations earlier this month, however, council went along with staff’s recommendation to trim the grant to just $55,000.
“The Penticton Art Gallery amount does fluctuate annually dependent on their financial situation and councils’ discretion in terms of what programs the gallery’s running. We did note that even though during COVID we did provide additional funding to them, due to federal and provincial funding, they actually had quite successful years during COVID – probably more so than they did outside of COVID years,” finance manager Angela Campbell told council during its March 15 deliberations.
Representatives from groups applying for grants aren’t invited to budget deliberations, but rather supply information in advance that staff uses to make recommendations.
Crawford subsequently told The Herald his annual budget is about $800,000 and is highly dependent on grants from senior governments.
He also noted council’s decision came without notice almost a quarter of the way through the gallery’s current fiscal year, and just as the facility prepares for its 50th anniversary and the second annual Ignite the Arts Festival.
Council allocated a total of approximately $1.1 million in grants in its 2023 budget, which is set for final adoption next month. The largest approved grant is $410,000 to Ironman Canada, followed by $100,000 each to Okanagan Granfondo Penticton and the Canadian Sport School Hockey League championships.