You place it, they take it.
Beginning on April 7, crews will visit homes in all member municipalities and electoral areas within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, with the exception of rural Princeton, for large-item waste collection.
Residents are permitted to put out up to two large items for collection alongside their regular waste.
Acceptable items include furniture, large appliances, mattresses, gym equipment and barbecues. Unacceptable items include building materials, renovation waste, gas-powered equipment, concrete blocks and anything that weighs more than 200 kilograms.
For the complete list of what can and can’t go, visit www.rdos.bc.ca/curbside.
Large items will be picked up on regular waste collection days to avoid confusion. Here’s the plan:
April 7: Area B, Area G, Village of Keremeos
April 10: Area C, Town of Oliver (properties located north of Fairview Road and Park Drive).
April 11: Area A, Town of Osoyoos
April 12: Area D, Area I
April 13: Area E, Area F, Upper Carmi
April 14: Town of Oliver (properties located south of Fairview Road and Park Drive).
April 17-21: City of Penticton
April 26: Apex Mountain