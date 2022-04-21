Details are still scarce, but the B.C. government announced Thursday it will fund the creation of 110 new licensed child-care spaces in Penticton.
The plan includes a 76-space facility somewhere on the grounds of Penticton Regional Hospital and 34 spaces at Columbia Elementary School.
Combined with new facilities announced in Kelowna and Vernon, a total 240 new licensed child-care spaces are planned in the Okanagan, to go along with 1,166 more that have been funded since July 2018 under the NDP’s ChildCareBC plan.
“Adding even more child-care spaces in the Okanagan means that we’re helping working parents save money while giving their kids a great start,” said Harwinder Sandhu, the New Democrat MLA for Vernon-Monashee, in a press release.
“Our government is continuing to work hard to reverse decades of inaction and help families find affordable care options. These new spaces will provide a dependable and affordable service to Okanagan parents, so they can work on their career or advance their education, supporting our local economy and helping address the labour shortage.”
Since 2018, the province claims, it has invested $2.7 billion in ChildCareBC, including funding more than 26,000 new licensed child-care spaces.