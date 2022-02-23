Summerland’s former top bureaucrat has been tapped to serve on the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission.
Linda Tynan, who spent four years as chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland before leaving in 2019, is one of three commissioners who will lead the review of B.C.’s electoral boundaries.
The non-partisan commission, which swings into action after every second provincial election, has been given permission to add as many as six new electoral districts to the 87 already in existence to accommodate population growth.
Tynan, who went into local government consulting after leaving Summerland, is joined on the board by chair Nita Iyer, a B.C. Supreme Court judge, and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer.
The commission is due to start holding public meetings March 7 in the Lower Mainland with dates and locations for the rest of the province expected to be announced soon.
The commission must publish a preliminary report by Oct. 21, after which it will conduct one final round of public consultation before filing a final report with recommendations to the B.C. legislature.