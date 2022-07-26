Besides some shortcomings on the accessibility side of things, the Summerland Arena & Curling Club facility is in decent shape as it approaches the half-century mark.
“At 46 years of age, the building is being assessed to be in overall acceptable condition and just past the midpoint of its useful life of 85 years,” said Lori Mullin, director of community services, in a report to Summerland council on Monday.
Mullin presented the results from a comprehensive facility condition assessment report, which examined everything from the foundation to the roof, completed earlier this year by Stephenson Engineering.
Lawrence McSorely, who spoke on behalf of Stephenson Engineering, identified $5.5-million worth of investments (not including inflation or soft costs like designs) required over the next 25 years to keep the facility in fair condition.
Two key improvements he suggested relate to accessibility and the concrete slab under the skating rink.
The facility opened in 1976 when accessibility, such as for people in wheelchairs, “wasn’t really an issue,” said McSorely, and the building “doesn’t really address that very well at all, currently.”
Council heard an elevator in the curling rink provides access to the second floor of the skating rink, too, but requires maneuvering through the banquet room and a long hallway.
“If you were to add a second elevator in the arena, you’re probably looking at about $150,000 minimal price point, probably closer to $250,000 depending on what kinds of things you might have to change in that building,” said McSorely.
First, though, he recommends a separate accessibility assessment, which would include “more of a detailed review of what projects would have to happen – elevator, washrooms, general accessibility for ramps, thinks like that – so there’s good accessibility for spectators in the arena.”
Another big-ticket item he suggested council think about is a new concrete slab under the skating rink.
“It doesn’t mean necessarily that that’s going to have to happen in the next 25 years, but it’s getting to the stage where things might start to happen, and obviously since it’s a hockey rink, if the slab fails and you’re not able to keep the ice in good condition, that’s quite a bit of a project you would have to do pretty quickly. And, judging by some other towns that have been dealing with this this year and last, they’ve been spending about $1 million on that to replace the slab and brine lines.”
Mullin said her team will sift through the report’s spending recommendations and come up with a prioritized funding strategy for council to consider when it begins work on the 2023 budget.
Council earlier this year selected the parking lot outside the Summerland Arena & Curling Club facility as the preferred site for a new community pool, which carries an estimate cost of $38 million. Summerland residents are expected to vote on borrowing for that project in a referendum next year.
The existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is also 46 years old – the same age as the arena – but in far worse shape and council has decided to build new rather than renovate.